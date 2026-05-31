Replicate AIIMS environment plan across all govt hosps: NGT

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday suggested that the environmental management plan (EMP) developed for AIIMS, Delhi, be adapted and implemented in other government hospitals across the country, observing that the current plan was focused only in one institute. The tribunal’s suggestion came while hearing a 2023 application on air pollution issues within and around the AIIMS Delhi campus. (HT archive)

The tribunal’s suggestion came while hearing a 2023 application on air pollution issues within and around the AIIMS Delhi campus.

The NGT had earlier formed a joint committee comprising representatives from the ministries of health, environment, housing and urban affairs, home affairs, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The panel was tasked with assessing pollution sources in and around major government hospitals and developing a framework for environmental management.

In its July 3, 2023 order, the NGT had stated: “The committee will be free to interact with stakeholders and obtain data… The joint committee may meet within one month… and finalise a questionnaire… appropriate SOP may be finalised within three months and placed on the website of ministry of health.”

While the ministry of health informed the NGT that an EMP for hospitals had been prepared and uploaded on its website, the tribunal noted that the document remained specific to AIIMS Delhi.

Consequently, the NGT suggested that the ministry examine the feasibility of extending the AIIMS-specific plan to other government hospitals after making necessary modifications.