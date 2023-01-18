Republic Day: Airspace curbs in national capital for 8 days this month

Airspace restrictions will be in place in the national capital for eight days this month in view of the Republic Day preparations and celebrations.

There will be airspace curbs from January 19 to 24 as well as on January 26 and 29.

From January 19 to 24, restrictions will be in place daily from 1000 hours to 1315 hours. During this period, non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and chartered flights will not be allowed to take off or land at the Delhi airport, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

During this period, scheduled flights will not be impacted.

On the Republic Day on January 26, no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 0830 hours to 1300 hours, and from 1500 hours to 1800 hours.

As per the NOTAM issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), no landing or take-off of flights will be permitted at the Delhi airport from 1500 hours to 1900 hours on January 29, the day of the Beating the Retreat ceremony.

There will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state.

Last week, Tata group-owned Air India said it will be cancelling some domestic flights and rescheduling certain international flights due to airspace restrictions in the national capital this month.

Generally, a NOTAM is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest as well as busiest airport and every day handles around 1,250 flight movements.

