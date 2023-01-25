Republic Day: DMRC offers free metro ride for parade attendees. Details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 06:39 PM IST

The e-invitation card/e-ticket holders can collect these tickets from the metro station from where they intend to travel to the venue by showing their bonafide e-invitation card/e-ticket. These coupons will be issued between 4.30 am and 8am.

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to 'Kartavya Path' last year. (Shrikant Singh)
ByKanishka Singharia

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to give free rides to the invitees to the 74th Republic Day celebrations, scheduled to be held on Thursday at Delhi's Kartavya Path. Attendees will get tickets (coupons) that would allow them to travel for free to two stations near Raisina Hill, and Mandi House station.

Attendees can only exit from Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, or Mandi House metro stations to reach the venue. The Metro officials have released a statement requesting individuals to carry a government-issued picture ID card with them and show it while collecting coupons at a metro station.

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to 'Kartavya Path' last year. The government has put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses.

The parade will begin at 10:30am from Vijay Chowk and move towards Red Fort via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is the chief guest for R-Day, which will showcase the nation’s cultural diversity, and a 120-member Egyptian contingent will also march during the celebrations on Kartavya Path.

republic day pm modi delhi news delhi metro
