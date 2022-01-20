Restrictions on unscheduled flights at IGI

Flight operations will be impacted at the Delhi airport for around three hours everyday for seven days between January 19 and January 26 for Republic Day flypast preparations as no unscheduled flights will be allowed to land at the airport, a notice to the airmen (NOTAM) said.

While scheduled flights for all airlines will still be able to land, the NOTAM said no unscheduled flight will be allowed to land between 10.15am and 1.15pm from January 19 until January 24. On Republic Day, no unscheduled flight will be allowed to land from 7am to 1pm, and from 2pm to 6.30pm.

A similar set of restrictions will also apply to unscheduled flights from 2pm to 7pm on January 29, the day of Beating Retreat. The restrictions do not apply to IAF, BSF, army aviation helicopters, or state-owned aircraft and helicopters ferrying the governor and chief ministers.