Results of keenly contested Delhi MCD by-poll tomorrow

Results for the by-polls in five wards of Delhi’s civic body, two of which fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), will be announced on Wednesday. Polling was held in five wards on Sunday - Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C); Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri); Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in east Delhi.

Around 50.86% voters turned out to vote in the MCD by-polls with the highest voting percentage recorded in Kalyanpuri and the lowest in Shalimar Bagh North. The elections are being seen as a test for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, as they are a precursor to the 2022 Delhi civic body polls.

In the 2017 MCD elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won four of these five wards but all the three civic bodies were retained by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the city. The BJP has ruled all three MCDs in Delhi for nearly 15 years now. The Congress was pushed to a distant third in the 2017 MCD elections.

The AAP, which has fielded two former MLAs in these by-polls, saw its party chief campaign for all the five candidates, as did other cabinet ministers, including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai called the by-polls a “semi-final” to end the BJP’s 15-year control of the civic bodies.

“The BJP spread politics of hate during the Delhi assembly elections, but people again voted for an AAP government under chief minister Kejriwal. The AAP will defeat BJP in the MCD by-election just the way it did in the assembly elections,” Rai said.

The BJP also held many roadshows and meetings at the booth level and tasked each party worker with getting support from at least 21 houses, as part of their campaign. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said his party will win all five wards, claiming that the people of Delhi believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of “sabka saath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas”.

Congress in its poll campaign accused both the BJP and the AAP of not doing anything other than “bickering”. Shaktisinh Gohil, Delhi Congress in-charge, said people are tired of the misrule and shadow boxing of the BJP and the AAP governments. “Governments of both the parties at the Centre and in Delhi have been self-obsessed without doing any work. In the past few years, they only made charges and counter-charges against each other, about fund misuse, stalled developments and corruption,” said Gohil.

