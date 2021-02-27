AAP, BJP and Congress gear up for Delhi MCD by-polls tomorrow

By-polls in five wards of Delhi’s civic body, two of which fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), will be held on Sunday. The elections are being seen as a test for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 27 seats in the Surat municipal corporation in Gujarat. Kejriwal hailed the party’s victory as “breaching the BJP’s citadel”. The MCD by-polls are also a precursor to the 2022 Delhi civic body polls and are important to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is aiming to gain ground in the national capital. The polling will start at 7.30am and end at 5.30pm and the results will be declared on March 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Delhi MCD by-polls:

1. The five wards where by-polls will be conducted are Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C); Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri); Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in east Delhi.

2. Four of the five wards fell vacant after sitting councillors contested assembly polls on AAP tickets last year and became MLAs. The Shalimar Bagh ward fell vacant following the death of Renu Jaju, who had won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2017.

3. The last date for filing nominations for the by-polls was February 8. Over 70 nominations, including duplicate applications from some candidates, were received by poll authorities for the by-election.

4. The BJP, which has ruled the three corporations in Delhi for more than a decade, has been holding meetings at the booth level and has tasked each party worker with getting support from around 21 houses as part of their campaign.

5. The AAP, which called itself a better alternative to the BJP, built a door-to-door campaign highlighting financial mismanagement and corruption in the BJP-ruled MCD for 15 years.

6. The Congress party accused both the AAP and BJP of fighting amongst themselves and ignoring the residents of Delhi. Delhi Congress vice-president Abhishek Dutt said, “People know that the BJP and AAP, in their fight, have worsened the finances of MCDs, affecting civic services.”

