IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Local issues top priority for voters in civic bypolls
Thermal screening of voters, hand sanitisation was a common practice witnessed across all polling booths.(ANI Photo)
Thermal screening of voters, hand sanitisation was a common practice witnessed across all polling booths.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Local issues top priority for voters in civic bypolls

Of the five wards, Kalyanpuri (under East Delhi Municipal Corporation) recorded the highest voter turnout at 59.72% and Shalimar Bagh (under North corporation) the lowest at 42.36%.
READ FULL STORY
By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:26 AM IST

New Delhi: An estimated 50.86% electorate voted on Sunday in the bypolls to five municipal wards that were touted as a precursor to the civic polls scheduled next year.

Of the five wards, Kalyanpuri (under East Delhi Municipal Corporation) recorded the highest voter turnout at 59.72% and Shalimar Bagh (under North corporation) the lowest at 42.36%. Though the outcome of the bypolls will not alter the composition of the two municipal corporations, those who came out to vote said that they have voted for change and development of their ward. The Bharatiya Janata Party rules the three municipal corporation with a comfortable majority.

The by-elections were also held in Chauhan Banger (041E) and Trilokpuri (02E) and Rohini-C wards.

State election commissioner SK Srivastava said, “The voter turnout in the bypolls was good. The turnout in East corporation wards was more than the wards (Shalimar Bagh and Rohini-C) in North corporation. The three East corporation wards saw 56.92% voting whereas just 44.95% polling was reported from the North corporation wards.”

This was the first election in the Capital to be held during the pandemic so the state election commission has made elaborate arrangements with dedicated waiting rooms, staff with PPE kits etc to allow Covid-19 positive patients to exercise their franchise.

Thermal screening of voters, hand sanitisation was a common practice witnessed across all polling booths. Arrangements of masks were also made for those who reached polling centres without masks. At some polling stations authorities were also seen distributing polythene gloves to voters to cast their vote.

“The last one hour (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm) was kept for Covid patients, but no one came to cast their vote,” said Srivastava. The result will be declared on March 3.

For the residents of Kalyanpuri, a densely populated area with a large number of slum clusters and unauthroised colonies, garbage disposal, lack of streetlights, etc were among the key concerns that led them to the polling booths.

“Garbage disposal and lack of street lights is a main problem in the area. So, instead of blindly following any particular party, this time I have voted for development,” Satish Kumar, a resident of Kalyanpuri said after exercising his franchise.

The BJP is facing a litmus test Shalimar Bagh, which is considered the party’s stronghold. Of the five wards, this is the only ward which BJP won in 2017. “These bypolls will show strengths and weaknesses of main three political parties before the 2021 local body elections. There had been no development on local level. There are hundreds of dark spots in the ward as street lights at those places are yet to be fixed. Many times we have reported to local leaders but to no avail,” Karan Singh, a voter and a resident of Shalimar Bagh pocket-D, said after casting his vote.

Bypoll was necessitated in Shalimar Bagh after the death of sitting BJP councillor Renu Jaju. The contest here is between Jaju’s daughter-in-law, Surabhi Jaju, AAP’s Sunita Mishra, AAP’s poorvanchali face in the region, and Congress party worker Mamta.

As people voted local issues such as sanitation, which they say has worsened in the past few months due to frequent strikes by staff over non-payment of salaries, and area development, the three main political parties say that it will help them gauge the public mood ahead of civic polls next year.

Political parties admit that the outcome of the bypolls will set the tone for municipal elections scheduled early next year. The ongoing tussle between AAP, the ruling party in Delhi, and BJP, which has been ruling the three municipal corporations for the past 14 years, over the municipal funding and financial mismanagement is going to be the key issue in the bypolls.

In 2017, the BJP has won 181 seats, while AAP and Congress won 48 and 30 seats respectively. The three main political parties said the have already started preparations for the polls.

Of the five wards, the AAP won Kalyanpuri, Chauhan Banger and Trilokpuri in 2017. Rohini-C ward is also AAP’s stronghold as the former councillor joined the party just before the assembly elections last year and is now a party MLA from Bawana.

Sanitation topped the priority list for people in Trilokpuri ward. Dinesh Valmiki, a local resident, said the civic body has “failed” on the front of local development. “Salaries of municipal employees are not being paid so they go on strike and ultimately the public has to suffer. Sanitation and lack of proper drainage system are major issues being faced by the residents here,” Valmiki said while waiting in a queue to cast his vote.

Voting in Trilokpuri ward also saw minor scuffle between volunteers of the AAP and the BJP over the issue of setting up tables near one of the polling centres. The matter was resolved soon.

In Rohini-C, Kalyanpuri and Trilokpuri wards, women voters came out in good numbers to exercise their franchise.

In Chauhan Banger ward, located close to Jafrabad Metro station, broken roads, lack of drainage, encroachment on pavements and roads were issues on which people voted.

The BJP fielded senior party worker Mohammad Nazir Ansari from the ward while the AAP candidate was former Seelampur MLA Mohammad Ishraq Khan. The Congress fielded its youth wing leader Zubair Ahmad, son of former Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmad.

“There are a number of issues here as the area is among one of the most backward wards. Lack of proper drainage system, dug up lanes, encroachment and lack of sanitation services are among main issues here. In this bypoll, we have voted keeping in view the local area development,” said Asma Khatoon, who had come to vote with her husband.

In Rohini-C ward BJP’s Rakesh Goel is pitted against AAP’s former Bawana MLA Ram Chander. The Congress candidate from the ward is ex-councillor Memwati Barwala.

Rohini-C ward, which falls under Bawana constituency, saw a good number of women voters. “Local area development is our priority. Lack of street lights is a major problem in the region. It poses a security threat especially for women in the area. Dirty water supply is another issue here,” Sarita Goyal, a voter and resident of Prahlad Vihar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi aam aadmi party
Close
Thermal screening of voters, hand sanitisation was a common practice witnessed across all polling booths.(ANI Photo)
Thermal screening of voters, hand sanitisation was a common practice witnessed across all polling booths.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Local issues top priority for voters in civic bypolls

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Of the five wards, Kalyanpuri (under East Delhi Municipal Corporation) recorded the highest voter turnout at 59.72% and Shalimar Bagh (under North corporation) the lowest at 42.36%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, the JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the different phases of reopening
Earlier, the JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the different phases of reopening
education

JNU campus to open for final year MPhil grads from March 8

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The university has also permitted Bachelors and Masters students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police personnel at the spot where 25-year-old Simran Kaur was stabbed by a snatcher on Saturday night in Adarsh Nagar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Delhi Police personnel at the spot where 25-year-old Simran Kaur was stabbed by a snatcher on Saturday night in Adarsh Nagar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
delhi news

Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar murder

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Rajini Babbar, a resident of lane number 10, said that every 5-10 days they hear of a similar crime in the area. “The fact that Simran was targeted right in front of her house is scary. It reflects that criminals have no fear of entering residential areas to commit a crime,” she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel stand guard outside a mortuary after a woman identified as Simran Kaur was stabbed by a miscreant while snatching her necklace, at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
Security personnel stand guard outside a mortuary after a woman identified as Simran Kaur was stabbed by a miscreant while snatching her necklace, at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi: 25-year-old murdered during snatching bid in Adarsh Nagar

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:07 AM IST
A CCTV footage of the incident, which was widely shared on social media on Sunday, shows the attacker first lunging at the chain of the woman, identified as Simran Kaur, as she is returning home from a nearby market with her mother and two-year-old daughter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last week, the government introduced the contactless ticket system in the Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) fleet of 3,760 buses.(Unsplash. Representative image)
Last week, the government introduced the contactless ticket system in the Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) fleet of 3,760 buses.(Unsplash. Representative image)
delhi news

Final-phase of contactless ticketing on Delhi buses to begin on Monday

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The government launched the first phase of trials concerning the contactless ticket scheme in June 2020, soon after it started relaxing lockdown norms in phases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

25-year-old stabbed while fending off snatching bid in Adarsh Nagar, dies

By Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death when she fought back against a snatcher in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Saturday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive, fewer than half of all registered beneficiaries in the Capital have received shots of a coronavirus vaccine, shows state government data.(HT file photo)
Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive, fewer than half of all registered beneficiaries in the Capital have received shots of a coronavirus vaccine, shows state government data.(HT file photo)
delhi news

In Delhi, 192 centres to vaccinate 60+ and those above 45 with comorbidities

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Of the 192 vaccination sites, 56 are in government hospitals, where the doses will be administered for free, and 136 are in private hospitals, which will charge a maximum of 250 per dose, said a senior government official who asked not to be named.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per official figures, 59.19% votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95% in Trilokpuri, 55.60% in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58% in Rohini-C, and 43.23% in Shalimar Bagh (north) wards. (Representative Image)(HT)
As per official figures, 59.19% votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95% in Trilokpuri, 55.60% in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58% in Rohini-C, and 43.23% in Shalimar Bagh (north) wards. (Representative Image)(HT)
delhi news

MCD bypolls: AAP, BJP, Congress exude confidence of victory

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party in-charge for MCD (municipal corporations) affairs Durgesh Pathak said he visited polling booths in various wards and was confident of winning all five wards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
delhi news

4th week of 'Switch Delhi' campaign to focus on raising awareness among RWAs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The fourth week of the Delhi government's eight-week campaign, which aims at sensitizing every Delhiite about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles, will begin on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Covid-19: List of private, govt hospitals vaccinating people above 60, or above 45 with comorbidities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Starting March 1, all people above the age of 60, or those above 45 with existing illnesses that make them more susceptible to Covid-19, will be allowed to sign up to receive coronavirus vaccines at government and private facilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tests per million count stand at 6,51,615 tests and 1,23,80,699 samples have been tested so far in Delhi.(PTI)
The tests per million count stand at 6,51,615 tests and 1,23,80,699 samples have been tested so far in Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The Capital’s active caseload stands at 1,335 after witnessing a slight jump from 1,307 reported on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man gets a dose as Covid-19 vaccine drive starts at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
A man gets a dose as Covid-19 vaccine drive starts at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

One year on, LNJP corona warriors recall raging pandemic, challenges

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:03 PM IST
It's been one year since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, and daily cases and death counts have both come down significantly, and scenes of distress in the hospital's corridors and outside morgue have been replaced by talks about the ongoing vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line connecting Noida to Greater Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line connecting Noida to Greater Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Noida metro trains 'skipping' some stations during peak hours; citizens protest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Among the stations skipped by the metro train during the peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm on weekdays) are Sector 101 and Sector 50, which is dedicated to the transgender community, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes as police personnel check their identity cards during Delhi Municipal by-polls at Kalyanpuri, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes as police personnel check their identity cards during Delhi Municipal by-polls at Kalyanpuri, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi MCD bypolls: 32.25% voters turnout till 1:30pm; 38.85% at Kalyanpuri

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The results of these bye-elections are likely to have an impact on the big-ticket 2022 Delhi civic polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy security deployment at Terminal 3 of IGI airport in New Delhi (HT File Photo)
Heavy security deployment at Terminal 3 of IGI airport in New Delhi (HT File Photo)
delhi news

19 passengers caught with ammunition at IGI airport this year: Police

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:49 PM IST
A senior police official said all such passengers face criminal proceedings under the Arms Act, adding that it was a 'matter of concern' that despite warnings passengers carry ammunition, knowingly or unknowingly, with them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac