Revamp of old trains on Red, Blue Lines in progress, says DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is upgrading the older trains on Blue and Red metro lines to enhance passenger safety, comfort, and overall travel experience, the corporation announced on Sunday. Under the initiative, the oldest Rolling Stock (RS-1) trains –- introduced between 2002 and 2007 –- are being upgraded with modern technology and improved facilities.

Officials said the upgradation work is not impacting the travel, as it is being carried out one train at a time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DMRC said that a total of 70 older trains on both lines will be refurbished in a phase manner –- 12 trains have already been upgraded under phase 1, the second phase is underway wherein 36 trains will be refurbished, and in the third phase, a total of 22 Blue Line trains will be revamped by November 2027.

“In the second phase, 18 trains have been refurbished, and work on the remaining will begin soon,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

Officials said the upgradation work is not impacting the travel, as it is being carried out one train at a time.

The revamp includes major improvements such as improvement to passenger sections and driver cabins, which have been repainted to restore aesthetics and fix wear and tear from many years of use. Electrical panels have also been upgraded to enhance performance and reliability.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, state-of-the-art Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems (PA-PIS), CCTV systems, LCD-based Dynamic Route Maps (DRM), and display screens have been installed inside the coaches. These systems provide real-time information about routes, current time, and expected arrival at stations. They also enable communication between passengers and train operators during emergencies, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, state-of-the-art Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems (PA-PIS), CCTV systems, LCD-based Dynamic Route Maps (DRM), and display screens have been installed inside the coaches. These systems provide real-time information about routes, current time, and expected arrival at stations. They also enable communication between passengers and train operators during emergencies, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Red and Blue metro lines are among the oldest lines of Delhi Metro. The first section of the Delhi Metro Red Line (Tis Hazari – Shahdara) was inaugurated and opened to public in December, 2002. The first section of Blue Line was inaugurated three years later on December 31, 2005. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Red and Blue metro lines are among the oldest lines of Delhi Metro. The first section of the Delhi Metro Red Line (Tis Hazari – Shahdara) was inaugurated and opened to public in December, 2002. The first section of Blue Line was inaugurated three years later on December 31, 2005. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dayal said these trains undergoing refurbishment have completed nearly 19 to 24 years of service. “They are being upgraded with modern systems and features to align with the latest Rolling Stock standards,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dayal said these trains undergoing refurbishment have completed nearly 19 to 24 years of service. “They are being upgraded with modern systems and features to align with the latest Rolling Stock standards,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“A new fire detection system, equipped with smoke and heat detectors, has been installed in all coaches. Old relays and miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) have also been replaced with advanced units to improve safety and ensure smooth operations. Mobile and laptop charging points have also been introduced in all coaches,” he added.

New jumper cables and connectors have also been installed to support upgraded systems like PA-PIS and fire detection systems as well as to accommodate future upgrades.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON