Rinku Sharma murder case: Delhi court grants bail to accused

A Delhi Court recently granted bail to Aftab, one of the accused arrested in connection with the murder of Rinku Sharma. Rinku Sharma, a hospital technician, was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men in February 2021 in Delhi (Representative file image)

Sharma, 25, a hospital technician, was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men on February 10, 2021, in Delhi’s Mangolpuri.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) of Rohini court Neeraj Gaur on Monday granted bail to Aftab stating, “I am of the view that it is a fit case for grant of bail to the applicant/accused. The application is accordingly allowed and the applicant/accused is admitted to bail.”

Advocate Ravi Drall, appearing for Aftab, had submitted before the court that Aftab had been in custody since February 11, 2021, but no public witness has been examined in the case and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has also not been made available.

It was also submitted that although Aftab was involved in beating Sharma, he was not vicariously liable for the “sudden act of stabbing.”

It was argued that the co-accused Tajuddin and Islam alias Faizal were granted bail and on the ground of parity, granted bail stating that the accused was in custody since February 2021 and some other co-accused persons have been granted bail in the case.

Meanwhile, additional public prosecutor H. K. Nar opposed the bail application on the grounds that the allegations are serious. He argued that besides the family of the deceased, several public witnesses have implicated Aftab.

APP Nar submitted that there is a threat of communal violence in the locality and the complainants have also received threats, therefore Aftab should not be granted bail.

The court while granting bail observed, “The applicant is in custody for about two years. As already discussed, the trial will take its own time. The public witnesses have not been examined but the reason, therefore, has been beyond the control of the court. The non-examination of public witnesses cannot be made an absolute ground to deny bail.”

“I am of the view that it is a fit case for grant of bail to the applicant/accused”, said justice Kaur in the order passed on March 27 and thus granted bail to Aftab on furnishing of a personal bond of ₹35,000 and one surety of like amount.

“The court is to strike a balance between the liberty guaranteed to the accused persons and the rights of the victims. The victim has shown apprehension of threats. Ld. Counsel for the applicant/accused submits that the applicant/accused undertakes not to reside in Mangolpuri area and he will shift somewhere else away from the residence of the complainant after taking his articles from his house. Considering the relevant facts and circumstances of the case,” noted the court.