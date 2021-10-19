Rise in dengue cases: AAP accuses BJP of negligence, BJP refutes charge

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of negligence, citing the increase in dengue cases in Delhi.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD). Municipal elections will be held in Delhi next year.

“The BJP is committing criminal negligence, and the MCDs under them are responsible for the rise in dengue cases in Delhi. BJP leaders have put the budget of dealing with dengue and malaria in their own pockets instead of spending it on machines and medication,” alleged AAP spokesperson Atishi in a press conference.

She also said, “The BJP-ruled MCDs have not bought anti-dengue medication for fogging even till this month. We fail to understand why they are taking the situation so lightly. They have not taken even a single step in time to prevent dengue in Delhi. More than 70% of posts are vacant in the anti-malaria department. At least one fogging machine is required in every MCD ward, but MCD does not even have enough fogging machines. How can one even trust them at this point?”

Dismissing the allegations as “baseless”, Delhi’s BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “MCDs have invested in awareness campaigns, fogging and checking the spread of dengue and malaria by regularly inspecting homes, especially coolers (in homes), while chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is wasting crores of rupees on hoardings and campaigns. They should stop wasting money on advertising and instead help MCDs financially to better control the spread of dengue and malaria.”