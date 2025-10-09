RLDA plans Boulevard Road railway colony redevelopment

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) plans to redevelop the Boulevard road railway colony in North Delhi’s Civil Lines into a modern residential complex. Officials said that the colony, a pocket of double-storeyed quarters for railway officers, spread over 21,568 square metres will be redeveloped in phases at an estimated cost of around ₹350 crore.

The land, adjacent to Tis Hazari Metro Station and bounded by the Victoria Girls Senior Secondary School, Tirath Ram Shah Hospital, and DDA flats, falls under the “Residential Bungalow Zone” of Delhi’s Master Plan 2021, where no mixed-use activity will be allowed, officials said.

The project will replace 64 existing railway quarters, which the developer will be required to dismantle at their own cost once vacated by the railways.

“The land use strictly remains residential, as per the Civil Lines Bungalow Zone development control norms. The developer will be hired for a 99-year lease,” the official said.

The RLDA mentioned that there is an ongoing case for alleged illegal occupation by nine jhuggis on parts of the boundary of the colony. The tender may extend if the removal of encroachments extends beyond 12 to 18 months, officials said.

The official added that the project will retain the low-density character mandated under the Civil Lines zoning norms, with no high-rise commercial towers permitted. Once complete, the project will replace the fading colonial quarters of Boulevard Road with a modern residential enclave, official added.

The tenders for the project were floated last year as well. However, the authority did not get bidders, following which the plan was revised.