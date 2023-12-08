close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Rly to open train-themed eateries at 4 Delhi stations

Rly to open train-themed eateries at 4 Delhi stations

BySnehil Sinha
Dec 09, 2023 05:44 AM IST

The Northern Railway is set to enter the food and beverages space with four train-themed restaurants at four separate stations in Delhi as part of a revenue generating avenue, officials said on Friday

The Northern Railway is set to enter the food and beverages space with four train-themed restaurants at four separate stations in Delhi as part of a revenue generating avenue, officials said on Friday.

If successful, railways may look at making these restaurants operational 24x7, officials said. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
If successful, railways may look at making these restaurants operational 24x7, officials said. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

These multicuisine restaurants, which will use old train coaches that are no longer operational, will be open to railway travellers as well as the public at large, and will be placed on an artificial track. However, unlike train coaches that typically have 72 berths, these “coaches” will have a seating capacity of around 40 chairs.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The first of these eateries is set to open at the Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi railway station later this month, officials said. The remaining three restaurants — at the Anand Vihar, Chanakyapuri, and Old Delhi stations — will open by February 2024.

Officials said the concept dine-in places will not just be a new experience for people, but will also promote sustainability by reusing old train coaches.

“As per our contract at the various stations, we will get a revenue share of 60-75 lakh annually from each such restaurant. It is an effort towards sustainability as we are trying to reuse the existing coaches that are unfit for use as train coaches. The coaches are also being set up in a manner that people waiting for trains can have food here, and even those who are not boarding a train can enjoy these restaurants without needing to enter crowded platforms or getting a platform train,” said Prem Shankar Jha, executive advisor to the divisional railway manager.

If successful, railways may also look at making it operational 24x7.

Riyaaz Almani, president of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said, “I think it will be a unique experience for people of Delhi and it’s a step in the right direction. People are always nostalgic about trains, and it should do well. Railways have been known to introduce some iconic dishes like the railway cutlet and I hope people get to see some of these popular delights at their restaurants too.”

Delhi residents, meanwhile, said that while the restaurant is a good idea, affordability should also be ensured. “Just as trains are a more affordable travel option for the common man, the train restaurant should also provide food at rates that middle-class people can enjoy,” said Raman Singh, who lives in Mayur Vihar phase 1.

Jha said that the selected vendors will be able to decide the pricing and menu for the restaurants, but railways will continue to monitor these spaces that the pricing is not exorbitant.

Officials said that though the coach restaurant at New Delhi railway station will be a first-of-its-kind in Delhi, similar coach restaurants exist in Mumbai, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out