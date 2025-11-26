Road sinks near Mukarba Chowk, causing long traffic jams; repaired

Large cracks appeared, and a portion of the road sank slightly near the flyover at Mukarba Chowk on the Outer Ring Road on Tuesday, causing safety concerns and prolonged traffic snarls, officials said. The damaged stretch was filled with sand, after which movement resumed, though commuters reported delays of up to two hours. An underpass is being constructed by the Public Works Department near the site, and the department had earlier warned the contractor several times to install protective structures to prevent damage to the arterial road. The Delhi Traffic Police issued a 24-hour advisory as commuters reported ambulances stuck and lane closures. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

On Tuesday evening, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a 24-hour advisory asking commuters to avoid the stretch. “Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Burari towards Rohini due to a sunken road at Vikram Batra Flyover in view of underpass construction work. Commuters going towards Rohini via Vikram Batra Flyover or its loop are advised to take alternative routes for the next 24 hrs,” the advisory said.

An entire lane reportedly sank a few inches with an arch-like crack, blocking traffic to one lane and causing long queues. Commuters posted about jams extending from Burari to Mukarba Chowk. One user wrote on X, “Vehicles stuck for 2 hours with hardly any movement. Ambulances are stuck with no option to bypass this jam.” Others criticised the slow pace of the ongoing underpass work.

Police said Monday also saw one to two-hour delays due to the cave-in. Officials said temporary barricades and ropes were installed by afternoon to stabilise the stretch, but many motorists turned back out of caution. A traffic officer in outer north Delhi said, “The road crack was not that deep... We had got it fixed within two to three hours. The traffic movement is now normal. There’s no problem and no congestion.”

HT had earlier reported that PWD flagged missing retention wall measures at the underpass construction site. The project, launched in September 2022 with a 12-month deadline, was expected to finish by October 2023 but has faced delays due to land issues and utility shifts. Inspection notes showed repeated directions to ensure scouring protection, parapet safety and crash barriers. “The agency is directed to provide protection work, including crash barriers and guide walls… to ensure safety,” the report said. A PWD official added that action will be taken and notice issued if the agency is found responsible for the damage.