Robbers make off with ₹6.6L from restaurant in CP Outer Circle

New Delhi Police said 4 people were involved. (Representative photo)

A group of unidentified people, all donning masks, broke into a restaurant in Connaught Place and robbed ₹6.6 lakh and a mobile phone around 4am on Sunday, police said.

Hotel staffers said the restaurant, located on the Outer Circle, is barely a kilometre from high-security establishments and is also in close proximity to the AI Impact Summit venue.

Yogesh Sharma, the owner of the Karigari restaurant brand, where the incident took place, told HT, “We are all very shocked. Despite AI Summit, this happened, right in the middle of the city. They scaled a wall in the back and entered through the fire exit. Our maintenance staffer was sleeping. After taking cash from first locker, they were advancing towards the second locker but he woke up. They threatened him with knives, scissors and other sharp weapons.”

Police said a case was registered at the Barakhamba Road police station.

A senior police officer said, “We have found four persons are involved. They entered through the fire exit, broke locker and took cash. They also threatened the staff there and fled on foot.”

Police said the accused came on foot and after the theft, they accessed the front gate and took cash and valuables in polybags.