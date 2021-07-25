Robbers take 17-year-old hostage in her Jahangirpuri house

Two men held a 17-year-old girl hostage at knifepoint while robbing her house in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday afternoon, the police said. The suspects ransacked the house in front of her and decamped with cash and jewellery worth around ₹13 lakh. The suspects were captured on CCTV, and the police said they are on the lookout for the suspect.

“We have registered a case of robbery and are investigating the matter. A team has got some clues about the suspects, and they will be caught soon,” said Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

Police said that the robbery took place on Friday afternoon, when the girl was alone at her home and her family members were out. Investigators said that the two men knocked on the door, and as the girl opened to ask the men who they were looking for, they pushed her inside, pointed a knife at her and threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm. They cornered the girl and then ransacked the house.

“They fled with around ₹2.5 lakh cash and some gold and silver jewellery. It appears that the suspects knew that cash and jewellery was kept in the house,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.