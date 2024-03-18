Robbers target jogger, he was Delhi Police encounter specialist. What happened next?

A chain-snatching attempt by two people in the national capital went wrong on Saturday evening after they targetted a jogger, who turned out to be a Delhi Police officer and an encounter specialist. According to a report by the Times of India, the two chain snatchers targetted a jogger at the entrance of Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri. As they failed to snatch the man's chain in their first attempt, they resorted to threatening to shoot him with a pistol. Chain snatchers in Delhi pick wrong target; get pinned down by encounter cop(HT File/Representational Image)

In their second attempt, the two accused managed to break the man's chain from his neck and started walking away. However, the tables turned as the man, identified as encounter specialist Vinod Badola, immediately chased the snatchers and entered into a violent fight with them. According to the report, Badola, who is trained in Krav Maga, pinned down one of the accused and disarmed him. However, the other accused managed to flee.

The encounter specialist then called 112 and informed the PCR. Following this, he, along with the local police, continued to search for the second accused who was located near a fountain.

According to DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla, the two accused were identified as Gaurav and Pawan Dev, both hailing from Sarojini Nagar and a slum cluster on Tughlaq Road respectively, reported TOI. The police arrested the two and booked them under IPC sections of robbery with the attempt to cause death.

Notably, Vinod Badola has led several high-profile missions, including anti-terror operations in his career. In 2013, Badola led a team that tracked down gangster Nitu Dabodia and gunned him down in an encounter in Delhi. He has also led a team which seized over 300 kgs of heroin from a Taliban-backed cartel. He has also been awarded the union home minister's special operations medal.