Robbers who used parkour for burglaries arrested

New Delhi The gang committed around 30 burglaries, police said. (Representative photo)

A three-member gang of robbers — labelled “Spiderman gang” by police for using parkour to navigate high-rise buildings jumping across pipes and ledges — was held on Thursday in connection with over 30 burglaries in east Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Police said the accused would conduct recce in the day to identify locked houses and then jump through adjoining under-construction buildings to access rooftops and then break into the houses through balconies or windows. Two used to break in and the third member used to keep a lookout, they said.

A senior police officer said, “They recently committed six thefts in Yamuna Vihar area.”

Investigators said multiple complaints of burglaries had a common link: robbers breaking in using drainage pipes and rooftops.

Upon being tipped off that the suspects would be visiting Maujpur Chowk on Thursday, police arrested Arjun Singh, 27, and Md Faheem, 22. “We interrogated them and they led us to their gang member Suhail, 28, who was later arrested from his home in Old Kardampuri,” deputy commissioner of police (crime) Vikram Singh said.

Police recovered a cache of stolen items, including 33 pieces of gold and silver jewellery, 10 watches and an Omega De Ville watch.

Investigators said the gang has been active since 2020. “They wanted to make a quick buck and spent most of their loot on clubs, parties and drugs. They wanted to live a luxurious life and were planning to buy a house in east Delhi,” the senior officer said.