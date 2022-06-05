Rooftop solar: ‘No power bill and a great place for rooftop garden’
For about a year now, the Mehta’s in Mayur Vihar Phase-I’s Pocket-I have not paid a penny toward electricity bills in Delhi. In fact, the household with seven members has even received money from the discom despite consuming electricity.
All thanks to a decision taken by the family in April last year to harness solar power and installed a 5kW solar photovoltaic system on their rooftop.
“Since then, our power bills, which used to be between ₹4,000- ₹8,000 per month, have become zero. I have not paid a single rupee despite using two-three air-conditioners in the summer at night. In fact, in March, ₹1,400 was credited to my BSES account for a few solar power units that went unused,” said Amit Mehta, 46, an IT professional and owner of the house.
Contrary to popular belief, installing the rooftop solar system did not eat up any terrace space for the Mehta’s. They installed the panels on the pillars of their terrace, thus creating a roof.
“As the solar panels have been installed at a height, the shaded space can also be turned into a greenhouse. I have set up a lot of plants under the solar panels,” he added.
Mehta installed a 5kW solar PV system at a total cost of ₹2.25 lakh. It has just been a year and he has already recovered 50% of the cost. “This is the second year since we installed rooftop solar and we are certain of recovering the total cost by April 2023,” Mehta said.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics