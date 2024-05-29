₹2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi

New Delhi, A fine of ₹2,000 will be imposed on water-wasting activities like washing vehicles with a hose and using domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes, the Delhi government said on Wednesday. HT Image

The national capital is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around the 50 degrees Celsius mark in parts of the city.

Water minister Atishi has directed the Delhi Jal Board to deploy 200 teams across the city to prevent water-wasting activities like car washing with a hose, overflowing water tanks, and use of domestic water supply for construction and commercial purposes.

In a note to the DJB's chief executive officer, Atishi said," These teams will be deployed from 8 am on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water. These teams will disconnect any illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments."

The minister said intense heatwave conditions are prevailing in the national capital and there is a shortage of water supply since Haryana is not releasing Delhi's share of water.

"Under these circumstances, conservation of water becomes extremely important. However, it has been seen that there is serious wastage of water in many parts of Delhi," she said.

Also, there are illegal connections of domestic supply at construction sites and commercial establishments, the minister said, adding that there is a need to crack down on such misuse of water.

In a post on X, she informed about the crackdown on wastage of water in the coming days, saying illegal connections of domestic supply at construction sites and commercial establishments will be disconnected.

Atishi on Tuesday accused Haryana of not releasing the city's share of water since May 1 and said the Delhi government will be implementing a slew of measures including rationalising the supply of water in the national capital.

She said the Delhi government may approach the Supreme Court if the supply of Yamuna water to the city does not improve in the coming days.

"The water level at Wazirabad was 674.5 feet on May 1. This is the average level that should be maintained. Last year in April, May, and June, the minimum level was maintained at 674.5 feet," Atishi said on Tuesday.

Sharing data, the minister said till May 8, the water level at Wazirabad came down to 672 feet and by May 20 it was at 671 feet. On Tuesday, it declined further to 669.8 feet, she said.

