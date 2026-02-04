New Delhi, Development works worth around ₹300 crore have been approved so far in Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency as part of the government's push to upgrade civic infrastructure in the area, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said on Wednesday. ₹300 crore approved for Karawal Nagar development: Delhi minister Kapil Mishra

Inaugurating the construction of Kalighata 20-Foota Road and several adjoining lanes, Mishra said the government was working towards the goal of a "Developed Karawal Nagar" with projects covering roads, health facilities, public transport and civic amenities.

He said that work on another major 28-Foota Road would begin within a month, while widening and construction of the Khajuri–Bhajanpura–Dayalpur–Karawal Nagar–Shiv Vihar arterial road would also start soon.

Highlighting improvements in healthcare access, the minister said 12 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were planned in the constituency, of which three had already been inaugurated.

Public transport services in the area will be expanded threefold, with new electric buses to be introduced from Karawal Nagar Depot, Bhagat Singh Colony and Chauhan Patti, he added.

Mishra also said the first Atal Canteen in Karawal Nagar, aimed at providing affordable meals to the poor and underprivileged, would be launched before February 20, with plans to open one canteen in every ward thereafter.

On civic works, he said long-pending sewer line projects would be completed within the next three to four months, with cleaning work already underway in Khajuri. Paved roads would be constructed in all lanes, and neglected Panchayat Bhawans and Barat Ghars would be renovated.

The minister further said a large public park was planned on vacant Delhi Police land, subject to approvals, and was expected to be completed by 2026.

Referring to a recent cabinet decision, Mishra said the Delhi government would provide free LPG cylinders to eligible women on Holi and Diwali, with the amount to be transferred directly to bank accounts before February 20. Households with piped natural gas connections would receive an equivalent cash benefit.

He said the government remained committed to inclusive development and improving basic services across the capital.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.