Sahil’s constable cousin an accused in a molestation case

Published on Feb 21, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Naveen Kumar is one of the five people accused of being involved in Nikki’s murder who were arrested on Friday. Kumar was posted in Dwarka

Sahil Gehlot allegedly killed his partner Nikki Yadav. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi Police on Monday said Naveen Kumar – a constable with Delhi Police and the cousin of Sahil Gehlot, who allegedly killed his partner Nikki Yadav — was named in a case of attempt to rape and criminal intimidation filed in Rohini in 2018.

Kumar is one of the five people accused of being involved in Nikki’s murder who were arrested on Friday. Kumar was posted in Dwarka.

As per the law, any police personnel named in a charge sheet, is immediately suspended. However, police are unclear how Kumar continued to serve.

“We are yet to find how Kumar continued to serve despite being named in the case,”a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

A senior police officer said that a case (FIR no 62/2018) under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 427 (mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kanjhawala police station on August 20, 2018. "The case was registered nearly two years after the incident (September 4, 2016) in accordance with a court order after the complainant alleged she could not get it registered directly at the police station," he said, wishing not to be named.

“The case was registered nearly two years after the incident (September 4, 2016) in accordance with a court order after the complainant said she could not get it registered directly at the police station,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

“During investigation, charges against accused police constable Naveen Kumar were found true. The case is presently pending trial in the court,” he said.

Special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-2) Sagar Preet Hooda said that he has taken cognizance of the matter.

