Sainik Farms murder: Killers drank,advanced plan at last minute, say cops

Three brothers, who allegedly broke into a house in south Delhi to rob it but brutally murdered its 75-year-old owner, originally planned to commit the burglary when the house was empty but ended up advancing their plan after a night of drinking, Delhi Police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. HT Image

Satish Kumar Bhardwaj, who lived alone in a three-storey house in Freedom Fighter’s Enclave near Sainik Farms, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday when three brothers -- Ravi Kumar, Dharmender Kumar and Mukul Kumar -- broke into his house, police said. Investigators associated with the case said the brothers killed the elderly man with a hammer, possibly after he woke up during the burglary and tried to resist the robbers.

Ravi and Dharmender were nabbed within hours of the murder coming to light, while Mukul was arrested on Thursday, police said.

DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhary said the brothers were aware that Bhardwaj was to travel to Gaya, Bihar on a pilgrimage on Wednesday evening. “So, they planned to rob the house on Wednesday or early Thursday. But late on Tuesday, the three got drunk and decided to not wait an additional day,” the DCP said.