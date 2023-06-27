Thirty mins before woman electrocuted at Delhi's Railway Station, teen died in same way in the city

Around thirty minutes before 35-year-old Sakshi Ahuja was electrocuted as she headed to catch a train to Chandigarh with her family on Sunday at the New Delhi Railway Station, a 17-year-old boy died of electrocution in Delhi's Taimoor Nagar.

As reported by news agency ANI, the police officials who visited the spot found out that there was water accumulated in the street after heavy rainfall in the city on Sunday and the boy died due to an electric shock.

Sohail was from Bengaluru and had come to visit his uncle in Delhi's New Friends Colony over 40 days ago for vacations, as per media reports.

A relative of Sohail, Nazma, told ANI, “He died due to electrocution because of the presence of an exposed wire in accumulated rainwater. He had come here from Bengaluru to learn some skills. The boy's parents could not reach Delhi for his last rites.”

As reported by NDTV, Sohail used to stay at his uncle's house during the day time and used to go to sleep at another relative, Jamal's house.

On Sunday morning, Sohail, while returning to his uncle's house, reached Taimoor Nagar around 5 am. The street was waterlogged, so he decided to get across and as he stepped into the water, people heard him scream and collapse.

As per NDTV, Sohail's family members took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Sakshi's death

Around half and hour later, 16 kms away, Sakhi Ahuja died of electrocution in Delhi.

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday took suo moto cognizance of Ahuja's death and issued notices to Chairman, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways, Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi calling for a detailed report within four weeks.

Ahuja, a school teacher who lived in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar, was at the parking lot on the Paharganj side of the New Delhi Railway Station and was hurrying to catch a train to Chandigarh. Taxi drivers present at the accident site said Ahuja’s two children, parents, and two siblings had a narrow escape as they were pulled away from the waterlogged road just in time.

Ahuja, however, remained stuck in the waterlogged road for nearly 25 minutes, eyewitnesses said, with the taxi drivers using wooden planks to try and save her. After she was finally pulled out, she was rushed to Lady Hardinge hospital in a taxi, where she was brought dead.

