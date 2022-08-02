Sanjay Arora takes over as new Delhi Police commissioner
New Delhi: Sanjay Arora, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1988 batch, on Monday assumed the charge as the new Delhi Police commissioner at the force’s headquarters near the Parliament Street in central Delhi. Arora replaced 1984-batch IPS officer Rakesh Asthana, who retired on Sunday. The appointment order of Arora as the new chief of the city police was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday.
Nearly an hour after taking the charge, Arora, tweeted, “Today, I took charge as CP,Delhi. The rich legacy of @DelhiPolice is marked with highest citizen services & sacrifices for ensuring the National Capital’s safety and security. I am confident that together, we will carry forward this spirit and also set new benchmarks in policing.”
The inter-cadre deputation of Arora, a Tamil Nadu Cadre IPS officer, into AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre was also approved by the MHA in its Sunday’s order.
Accompanied by an officer from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), where served as the director general till July 31, Arora arrived at the Delhi Police headquarters around 11am and was welcomed by his batchmate from the AGMUT cadre, S Sundari Nanda and 1989-batch IPS officer Sanjay Baniwal at the reception area.
Arora was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour and thereafter escorted to the office of the police commissioner on the 17th floor of the headquarters. Though several media personnel were present on the occasion, no formal interaction with the media took place on Monday.
Senior police officers said Arora was scheduled to attend an introductory meeting with all special commissioners and joint commissioners 12.45pm.
According to senior officers who attended the meeting, Arora was apprised of the Delhi Police’s different wings and the force’s functioning through a special presentation. The new commissioner also presided a meeting with senior officers about preparedness of the city police for the approaching Independence Day celebrations at 7pm, the officers said.
“This meeting was actually scheduled in advance for Rakesh Asthana at 5.15pm. But as he retired on Sunday, the new police chief chaired the meeting,” said a senior police officer who asked not to be named.
Arora graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, the city police said in a statement.
“He has served in various capacities in Tamil Nadu Police and was awarded CM’s Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action. He has also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak and UN Peacekeeping Medal among others. He has also led Central Police Organizations viz. CRPF, BSF & ITBP in various profiles. He assumed the charge of DG ITBP on 31 August, 2021 as the 31st Chief of the Force,” the statement said.
