Sarita Vihar Flyover repairs from Oct 1, cops issue advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said that half of the carriageway of the Sarita Vihar flyover from Ashram to Badarpur will be closed for traffic from October 1 till October 30 due to ongoing repairs. A stretch of the Sarita Vihar flyover near Apollo Hospital. (HT Archive)

In its advisory, the traffic police said that the other carriageway from Badarpur to Ashram will remain fully open for vehicular movement.

The partial closure may cause inconvenience to commuters in parts of south, east and southeast Delhi areas such as Badarpur, Jaitpur, Kalindi Kunj and New Friends Colony, officers said.

“Commuters coming from Ashram on Mathura Road and leading towards Badarpur and Faridabad on Mathura Road are advised to take Road number 13-A from slip road of Sarita Vihar flyover and thereafter take a U-turn from Road number13-A to reach on Mathura Road and for their ultimate destination. Similarly, the commuters coming from Ashram and destined to Noida via Mathura Road are advised to follow DND flyway from Ashram Chowk to reach their desired destination,” the advisory reads.

The advisory added that people coming from AIlMS, Moolchand, Lajpat Nagar and west Delhi and going approaching towards Badarpur or Faridabad may take Lala Lajpat Rai Marg or Outer Ring Road Maa Anandmayee Marg and MB road to reach their destination.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that the repair work of the flyover on Mathura Road will be carried out by the Public Works Department from October 1 to October 30. Signages about the diversions will also be put up, said the officer.

PWD officials said that the repairs on the four-lane flyover will take approximately 60 days — 30 for each carriageway — and will be carried out in four phases.

“However, the flyover will never be shut completely as one lane of the carriageway under repairs will be open for traffic,” an official said, on condition of anonymity.