The Sarojini Nagar Shopkeepers Association has urged the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to remove food and clothing kiosks operating directly in front of and around the entry and exit gates of the Sarojini Nagar metro station, saying “they have sharply worsened congestion in the area.” Sarojini Nagar shopkeepers’ body asks DMRC to remove kiosks

The station has only two gates. Gate number 1 opens directly in front of the market and is used only for entry, while gate number 2, located farther away, is used only for exit. According to the association, kiosks near both gates are attracting crowds that linger for extended periods, adding to congestion and disrupting traffic.

“Not everyone who leaves the market travels via the metro, as some take autos, buses, or their own vehicles. However, due to the kiosks, this additional crowd gathers in front of the station entry, sometimes forming long lines,” said association president Ashok Kalra.

During a visit, HT found four kiosks operating in front of the entry gate, including two directly in front of the stairs. Several food and clothing stalls were also located behind the gates and along the road. At the exit gate, multiple clothing kiosks and one food kiosk were operating, with people gathering for five to 20 minutes.

“I think that there shouldn’t be any kiosks placed directly in front of any metro station’s entry or exit,” said Palak Sharma (20), a Delhi University student.

Kalra said the association has emailed DMRC multiple times over the past year. DMRC responded on October 24, stating that action had been initiated to remove one kiosk in front of gate 1. HT has seen the emails.

Shopkeepers said the distance of the exit gate forces pedestrians onto the road, disrupting traffic. “We have seen ambulances being slowed near the crossing too,” said general secretary Nitin Bhatiya.

DMRC principal executive director Anuj Dayal said kiosks were allotted space only within permitted premises and that crowd management within station limits was in place. "Crowd management measures are also in place within the station area. All requirements related to disaster management and proper traffic flow are also being followed within DMRC's premises. However, the maintenance of traffic or crowd discipline beyond DMRC's area is not within our purview," said DMRC principal executive director, Anuj Dayal