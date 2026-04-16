New Delhi, Coming to the rescue of a serving judicial officer in Delhi, who was kidnapped in 2008 when he was a minor and is now receiving threats from those convicted in the case, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the city police to ensure that adequate security is provided to him. SC directs police to ensure protection of serving Delhi judicial officer, kin facing threats

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also directed the Gujarat Police to assess the threat perception of the petitioner's brother, who is also a judicial officer there, and ensure that no harm is caused to him.

The bench passed the order on a plea filed by the serving judicial officer seeking direction to the authorities to provide adequate protection to him and his family members in the wake of the threats extended by those who were convicted and sentenced to life in the kidnapping case.

"Keeping in view the antecedents of the convicts or their associates, it seems to us that some necessary directions are required to be issued for the protection of the petitioner and his family members," the bench said.

It also directed that no parole or remission be granted to the convicts without the permission of the jurisdictional high court.

The bench said if the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which is seized of the petition filed by the convicts seeking remission, grants them parole or remission, the order would not be given effect for two weeks to enable the petitioner to avail his remedy.

The bench said it would be the responsibility of the concerned authority in Haryana's Kurukshetra, where the petitioner's family lives, to ensure that no harm is caused to them.

While disposing of the plea, the apex court directed Delhi Police to assess the threat perception and ensure that adequate security is provided to the petitioner.

The bench noted that those convicted in the kidnapping case were facing multiple cases.

While agreeing to hear his plea last December, the apex court had said that the convicts would not be released by granting remission.

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