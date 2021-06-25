Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SC-appointed oxygen audit panel hasn’t okayed any report: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

He added, “The Supreme Court set up an oxygen audit committee. We spoke to members of the committee. They said that they have not approved or signed any report till now. Then what report is it?”
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (HT file photo)

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading people and said that findings of the Supreme Court-appointed audit committee that Delhi’s medical oxygen demand during the worst Covid-19 surge was exaggerated, did not exist.

“We have heard of a so-called report that claims oxygen demand in Delhi was exaggerated. BJP leaders have been citing such a report against the AAP government. The truth is: There is no such report. The BJP is misleading people. No such report exists. The BJP is lying,” said Sisodia in a video press briefing on Friday.

He added, “The Supreme Court set up an oxygen audit committee. We spoke to members of the committee. They said that they have not approved or signed any report till now. Then what report is it? Where has it come from? I challenge the BJP to get a report which has been signed and approved by the oxygen audit committee.”

“Such misleading statements and conspiracies are not okay in matters that are subjudice. We are all aware of the oxygen crisis in Delhi and the Central government’s failure in oxygen management across the country. Instead of taking responsibility, the BJP is citing reports that do not exist. The BJP created this report in its headquarters and called it the report of the oxygen audit committee.

“It is an insult to people who lost their loved ones because of BJP’s oxygen mismanagement. Were the patients, doctors, and hospitals lying? So many parties went to the court – were they all lying? BJP leaders are lying,” said Sisodia.

