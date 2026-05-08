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    School staffer held for sexual assault on 3-year-old girl in Janakpuri

    NEW DELHI: A staff member of a private school in west Delhi’s Janakpuri has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl student on the premises, a police officer said on Friday

    Updated on: May 08, 2026 10:43 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    NEW DELHI: A staff member of a private school in west Delhi’s Janakpuri has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl student on the premises, a police officer said on Friday.

    According to the police, the survivor identified the accused, who was subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody (Photo for representation)
    According to the police, the survivor identified the accused, who was subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody (Photo for representation)

    The accused was arrested on May 1 and granted bail by a Delhi court on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar said the incident came to light on May 1, when the survivor’s mother filed a complaint at Janakpuri police station, alleging that her daughter was “sexually assaulted” during school hours by an unknown staffer. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under section 64(1) (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    According to the police, the survivor identified the accused, who was subsequently arrested.

    The DCP said on April 28, when the survivor returned from school, her parents found her unwell. “The parents took her to a hospital, where they were apprised about the assault, after which they approached the police,” the officer said.

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    News/Cities/Delhi News/School Staffer Held For Sexual Assault On 3-year-old Girl In Janakpuri
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