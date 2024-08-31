School van driver held for harassing 5-year-old girl in Delhi’s Dwarka

A 30-year-old van driver at a private school in Dwarka has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a five-year-old student on multiple occasions, police said on Saturday. The accused was arrested on Thursday after the girl’s mother reported the matter to the school authorities and police, they added. The accused has been booked under Pocso Act. The incident came to light after the five-year-old told her mother about the accused’s actions on Thursday. (Representational image)

The incident came to light after the five-year-old told her mother about the accused’s actions on Thursday. The mother then dropped her child at school, approached the school authorities, contacted the contractor who manages the van and autorickshaw drivers who ferry children for the school, and made a police control room call.

“My daughter told me that her van driver touched her inappropriately. She knows about ‘bad touch’ and told me that the driver has touched her two or three times in the last week. I immediately complained to the school and took details of all the bus and van drivers. I called the driver’s employer and complained…My daughter has been in the school for a year and I can’t believe this happened,” she told HT.

“The mother and the driver were called to the police station. The minor was also called after her classes for the day were over. Her statement was recorded and the accused was arrested,” said a senior police officer.