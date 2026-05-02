Schools can't compel parents to pay fees for more than one month at a time: Delhi govt order

No private unaided recognised schools in Delhi can compel, require, or mandate any parent or guardian to pay school fees for a period of more than one calendar month in a single instalment, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order on Friday. The DoE, in its order, a copy of which was accessed by HT, cited repeated complaints from parents and guardians. (Representative image/ HT)

The DoE, in its order, a copy of which was accessed by HT, cited repeated complaints from parents and guardians about certain private unaided schools compelling parents to make payment of fees on a bimonthly, quarterly, or advance basis.

“Such a practice imposes an undue financial burden upon parents, particularly those belonging to low and middle-income groups, and runs contrary to the underlying objective of ensuring equitable and inclusive access to education,” read the order.

It said that the practice is inconsistent with the directions given by the High Court and the instructions issued by the DoE.

What does the order say? The DoE also cited its circular dated February 15, 2019, which directed private unaided recognised schools to collect fees on a monthly basis in compliance with a high court order passed on April 10, 2013, in the case “Mr. Rahul Chadha & Ors. vs. Summer Field School & Ors.”, which directed that private unaided recognised schools to collect fees on a monthly basis.

To be sure, the DoE order clarified that if any parent or guardian wants to pay fees for more than a month in one instalment, they can be permitted to do so.

The order also prohibits schools from coercing parents and guardians to deposit the fees for more than a month at a time as a precondition for “admission, continuation of enrolment, or any other benefit or service extended to the student.”

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Schools have also been directed to display the order on their notice boards and to upload it on their official websites within seven working days, and were warned of action under the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, and the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, if found non-compliant.

Parents, principals welcome order Parents of private school students welcomed the order. “Schools had been forcing parents to pay quarterly fees, and the order is helpful as it provides parents comfort. This has also been a long-pending demand of ours. In our school, which had been charging hiked fees until recently, paying the fees for three months would become a big financial burden, as the one month fee is ₹16,000, meaning we would have to pay almost ₹50,000 at a go,” said Divya Mattey, whose son is a Class 12 student of Delhi Public School, Dwarka.

“The order is really good, but the problem is always the lack of implementation. The government and the DoE are both required to implement it on a strict basis, and ensure that no school violates it. However, this compliance is not there from the school’s side,” said Vipul Goyal, whose son studies in Class 10 at Mount Fort School in Ashok Vihar.

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School principals also welcomed the order.

“Parents have the option of whether they want to pay the fees for 1 month or more, or even for the whole year,” said Tania Joshi, principal of the Indian School in Sadiq Nagar.

“Schools are always flexible, and we have never pressured parents to pay the fees for more months than they want to,” said Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini.