AAP questions timing of Delhi CM's warning to schools: 'Books, uniforms already bought'

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta is making a 'fool' out of everyone after she posted a video on X, warning private schools of strict action if they forced students and parents into captive buying of books, uniform and stationary. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj asked Delhi CM to act against private schools which hiked school fees by as much as 80 percent. (PTI)

The Delhi CMO on Thursday shared a video in which Rekha Gupta is heard warning private schools not to pressure parents into buying uniforms and books from specific vendors. She also said she can visit any school at any time and will take action against those found violating the rules.

Bhardwaj claimed that schools have already sold their uniforms, books and other items to students as the session got underway in Delhi on April 1. He said that Gupta's warning to private schools makes no sense when parents have already paid thousands to buy these items.

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"Everyone knows that in Delhi, the school session for children begins on April 1. For that, books and school uniforms need to be purchased from around March 15. Every parent visits schools between March 15 and April 1, pays the increased fees charged by private schools, along with arbitrary annual charges and various other expenses. They are often forced to buy school uniforms, expensive books, and notebooks, sometimes spending as much as ₹15,000," said Bharadwaj in a video posted on his X account.