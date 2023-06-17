Scrap to sensational: G20 art installations turn heads in Delhi

An upcoming park in Chanakyapuri will soon inhabit the birds and animals that represent the G20 nations. These 19 sculptural installations, by 25 artists from Lalit Kala Academy, are made out of scrap to promote the waste-to-art concept. But, much before these animals find a permanent place, they have gained the admiration of Delhiites who are turning up to click selfies aplenty! Germany’s federal eagle, made using 600kg of iron scrap, will be installed at the upcoming G20 park in Chanakyapuri. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

A social media influencer, Jaiveer Singh poses for a selfie in front of a flying peacock made by Delhi-based artist Amit Kumar Sinha. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“I heard about some sculptures that have been recently stowed near Bihar Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, and couldn’t overcome the urge to visit and see in person... The detailing of the artworks is awesome. From the welding of the metal to its carving, everything looks stunning and strong enough to sustain the test of time and weather,” says Jaiveer Singh, a 24-year-old social media influencer. Another Delhiite, Anuved Meena, a final-year BTech (Civil Engineering) student at Delhi Technological University, adds, “My friends and I were visiting one of our fave cafes in Chanakyapuri when on our way back we spotted some large metal artworks. Upon approaching we found that the entry is free, so we immediately headed inside to click pictures and made quite a few reels that have received numerous likes. We’ve planned to revisit soon with a larger group.”

Gurugram-based artist Gopal Namjoshi has used approximately 800kg of automobile junk to craft this puma, which represents Argentina. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Creating a wondrous sculpture from absolutely nothing, Gurugram-based artist Gopal Namjoshi shares how he created Argentina’s national animal, puma. Namjoshi says, “To create this Puma representing Argentina, I’ve used automobile junk of around 800 kgs. Puma is the most widespread predator of this country, and the idea was to create the animal in a sitting posture while overlooking the sustainable landscape that’s being built for the future generations,” explains Namjoshi.

Andhra Pradesh-based artist, AppalaRaju Surakala has used gas cylinders to build the body of USA’s national animal, bison. This installation weighs almost two tonnes. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Adding his artistic fervour to gigantism of USA’s bison, AppalaRaju Surakala, an Andhra Pradesh-based visual artist informs, “I’ve used iron scrap that mostly includes gas cylinders, to bring out the muscular and bold form of the bison — the national animal of the United States. It weighs around 2 tonnes as metal sheets are used to form the huge scale body along with waste angulars that are there to lend support and strength to the structure.”

Alongside, there’s also Germany’s federal golden eagle that’s made using 600kg of iron scrap. Portions of its head are made out of different types of gears. Some rusted 6mm construction rods were used to create its mouth and 10 mm twisted, rusted rods were used to build the inner armature. Certainly the complexities of moulding this all together wouldn’t have been easy for Karoona Moorthy, a Chennai-based artist. Moorthy shares, “The feathers needed curvature, which is why I chose to use wasted 1mm iron sheets by using gas cutter, instead of grinder cutter, to give the edges a smoky effect. The leg area has been made with damaged clutch plates. It was during the 10 day camp that we all created these sculptures. The biggest challenge was to ideate and finalise which scrap material will match the best with which part of the animal’s body.”

Author tweets @maishascribbles

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Manvi Singh Manvi Singh writes on art, culture and campus, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail