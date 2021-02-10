SDMC councillor joins AAP

Deepak Mehra, an independent councillor of the South Delhi municipal Corporation, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, the party said in a press statement.

“I have joined the AAP because I want to work more for the people of Delhi in the areas of education, health care, transport, power, water and welfare. The AAP’s work on these fronts is unmatchable,” said Mehra, who represents the Ghuman Hera ward.

Durgesh Pathak, AAP leader in charge of municipal affairs, said, “Delhi today has two models of governance – the Kejriwal model of development and the BJP model of corruption. The AAP government’s work in Delhi is being appreciated across the country. We welcome Mr Deepak Mehra into our party.”

Later in the day, Pathak participated in a campaign programme for Sunita Mishra, the AAP candidate for Shalimar Bagh ward, one of the five municipal wards where by-polls are scheduled to take place on February 28.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The AAP government has failed in governance and they will get an appropriate response in the 2022 municipal polls.”

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.