RDF and plastic are segregated by trommel machines in the process of bio-mining of legacy waste at the Okhla landfill. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
SDMC empanels 13 agencies to dispose biomining waste from Okhla landfill

The agencies empanelled have been tasked with lifting refuse- derived fuel from the landfill and dispose it in an environment- friendly manner.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:20 PM IST

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has empanelled 13 agencies to lift and dispose of refuse- derived fuel (RDF) and plastic, which are segregated by trommel machines in the process of bio-mining of legacy waste at the Okhla landfill, said officials.

The agencies empanelled have been tasked with lifting RDF from the landfill and dispose it in an environment- friendly manner.

“At least 5-7% of the total legacy waste processed is RDF, which will be taken to cement manufacturing units and waste to energy (WTE) plants... The empanelled agencies will give 200 per metric tonnes of RDF waste to the corporation,” said a senior corporation official, who did not wish to be named.

