SDMC floats online facility for e-waste collection

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC ) has started an online facility to collect e-waste and ensure its scientific disposal. The civic agency has partnered with a private company to dispose of old and unserviceable IT equipment and other electronic items from offices, households, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and markets under the jurisdiction of the SDMC.

Municipal officials said that as per the agreement, the private firm will purchase e-waste from the citizens through tenders and will ensure its safe disposal. The e-waste will be collected on the basis of requests received on the online system.

“The ministry of environment, forest and climate change has notified the E-waste Management Rules, 2016, following which the SDMC has engaged a private firm RBH E-Waste Recycle Hub Pvt Ltd on the basis of open tender for disposal of e-waste collected through online facility. To ensure proper disposal, the corporation has launched an application https://ewaste.mcdservices.for submitting the online request for collecting e-waste. Citizens can raise the request on this portal and the vendor will collect the e-waste from their doorsteps as per approved rates of e-waste,” said an SDMC spokesperson.

E-Waste is a general term given to electronic and electrical items like computer, transformer, switches, TV, etc. Civic officials said e-waste contains toxic chemicals and minerals like arsenic, cadmium, acid among others and hence, should be recycled in a scientific manner.

“Currently, people sell e-waste to random scrap dealers, who either dispose them without any scientific procedure or sell them to other companies. If such item is not disposed of in a scientific manner, it can cause massive damage to the environment. So, the SDMC has introduced the online facility for e-waste collection,” the official said.

Municipal authorities said the SDMC has also fixed rates for e-waste items which is available on the civic body’s website. They said that citizens will also be provided a certificate regarding safe disposal of their e-waste by the vendor.