SDMC launches a virtual tour of Delhi’s heritage

At a time when most interactions from meetings to classes and even religious worship have gone virtual on account of the pandemic, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has come up with a virtual tour of Delhi’s heritage. All one has to do is get on to the SDMC website, click on a link and then sit back to enjoy the beauty of the colonial style Daryaganj police station and the old library in Mehrauli.

The civic body on Thursday launched an e-book titled ”Glorious Heritage of Delhi”. The e-book, which has photographs along with a small description and history of the site, was launched by lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal via video conferencing on Thursday.

South corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan said the step was taken to ensure better conservation of heritage sites, many of which have been lying abandoned for years.

The civic body’s Heitage Conservation Cell has identified a total of 475 heritage sites under the corporation’s jurisdiction. “The first volume of the e-book is a compilation of 108 such sites, including monuments, heritage buildings and memorials. The rest of the identified sites will be compiled under two more volumes,” said Suryan.

According to a senior SDMC official, the sites identified for compilation are those that have been notified as heritage structures by the central government’s heritage conservation committee in 2010 and 2016, respectively. “Some of the sites that find place in the e-book date back to 1132 AD. For instance Anangtal, an ancient water body that is now dried up, behind the Yogmaya temple, finds a mention in Budh Sridhar’s book in 1132 AD,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

Most of these sites are maintained by trusts and conservation agencies. Baijal said the civic body must tie up with private agencies and work towards conservation of abandoned structures on public-private partnership mode. “The municipal corporation must conserve these structures in association with private agencies,” said Baijal.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the heritage conservation cell is working towards creating larger awareness for the conservation of Delhi’s built up heritage. “Through the e-book, people can access information about the sites just by visiting the website,” said Bharti.