SDMC seeks Delhi L-G’s help for funds

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approached L-G Anil Baijal requesting him to pass necessary directions to the Delhi government to release ₹549.62 crore to the civic agency that was ostensibly recovered by the government on account of retrospective implementation of the 5th Delhi Finance Commission in the fiscals 2019-20 and 2020-21.

In a letter to the L-G on Tuesday, mayor Anamika Mithilesh said, “We are working with less resources and still managing to operate vaccination centres and Covid care facilities. Deduction in our due share by the Delhi government is painful.”