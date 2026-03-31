SE Delhi: Man held for murdering wife using LPG cylinder

A 35-year-old man was arrested hours after allegedly beating his 32-year-old wife to death with an LPG cylinder in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur on Sunday, police said. Kumar allegedly attacked his wife multiple times with a 5kg LPG cylinder, killing her instantly. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police identified the victim as Poonam Devi and the accused as Suresh Kumar, who worked as a manager at an inland container depot. The couple married in 2020 and moved to DDA Janta Flats in Pul Prahladpur from Churu, Rajasthan, about a month ago, police said.

Police said the couple has two daughters: one aged four lives with the grandparents in Churu, and another aged about one, was staying with the couple.

An officer said neighbours alerted the police control room about the incident around 9\pm, and a team from the Pul Prahladpur police station was sent to the spot. They found Kumar in the house while the victim was lying on the floor in a pool of blood. The daughter was in Kumar’s lap, police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the couple often fought over domestic issues. “Kumar’s family members revealed that Devi disliked them, and the duo often quarreled over it. On Sunday, they disputed financial support for the husband’s brother,” the officer said.

On Sunday, the argument turned violent, and Kumar allegedly attacked his wife multiple times with a 5kg LPG cylinder, killing her instantly.

A neighbour, Kamal Singh, 65, said that he heard the couple shouting and someone crying for help. “When we came out, we saw other neighbours asking for the woman to be saved. We entered the house, the door was shut but not locked. “The man was sitting while holding his daughter and the woman was lying in a pool of blood,” Singh said.

Police said the body has been preserved for a post-mortem examination, and the couple’s families have reached Delhi. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway, they added.