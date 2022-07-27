Second suspected case of monkeypox in Delhi admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital
A patient was admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital on Tuesday with suspected symptoms of monkeypox including high fever and lesions on the body, doctors said. They added this patient is unrelated to the 34-year-old west Delhi resident who tested positive for monkeypox on Sunday.
Doctors at Lok Nayak Hospital, the nodal hospital for monkeypox in Delhi, said that the patient has been isolated at the dedicated ward for monkeypox, and till late Tuesday, authorities were in the process of collecting the patient’s samples to send them to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.
“The patient has typical monkeypox symptoms, but a confirmation will come from NIV Pune,” said a doctor.
According to initial information, the patient had travelled to Paris nearly two months ago and returned from a trip to Mumbai around 20 days ago.
Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients. Though clinically less severe than smallpox, monkeypox symptoms are characterised by fever, body aches, headaches and lymphadenopathy (enlarged lymph nodes of the neck leading to rashes on the face, palms, and hands and feet or legs).
The World Health Organization on Saturday declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern”. Till now, there have been over 16,000 cases reported from 75 countries in the world. In India, there are currently four confirmed cases—three from Kerala and one from Delhi.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak Hospital said that the condition of Delhi’s first monkeypox patient is currently stable and he is recovering well.
“Our team of doctors comprising dermatologists and physicians are monitoring his case. His isolation period will depend on how long his symptoms last. He is recovering well,” Dr Kumar said.
Dr Kumar also confirmed that the contacts of the patient are not showing any symptoms and government teams are tracking more people who could have come in contact with him over the last one month.
-
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics