Security breach at Rashtrapati Bhawan, couple arrested
Security breach at Rashtrapati Bhawan, couple arrested

As per Delhi Police sources, the couple had entered the Rashtrapati Bhawan late at night and were held by the security personnel posted there
Delhi Police arrested a couple after they allegedly attempted to enter the Rashtrapati Bhawan premises(AFP Photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 02:50 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested a couple after they allegedly attempted to enter the Rashtrapati Bhawan premises in their car on Monday night.

As per Delhi Police sources, the couple had entered the Rashtrapati Bhawan late at night and were held by the security personnel posted there. They were interrogated by a joint team of central agencies and Delhi police.

Investigation into the matter is underway, and more details are awaited.

