Amit Shah lays foundation stone for 10 Delhi Police projects on 79th Raising Day

Union home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for 10 new Delhi Police projects on Monday on the occasion of the Delhi Police’s 79th Raising Day. He said that a newly inaugurated Delhi Police Special Cell’s integrated headquarters will play a key role in counter-terror operations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes salute during the 79th Raising Day Parade of the Delhi Police, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (PTI)

“The first phase of the Safe City Project has also been inaugurated. The modern Integrated Command Control Communication and Computer Centre (C4I), built at a cost of approximately ₹857 crore, is being dedicated to the people of Delhi. Eleven district-level C3I centres and seventy-five police station-level C2I units will also be integrated with it. In the first phase of the programme to connect Delhi with 10,000 cameras, 2,100 cameras have already been connected live... I am confident that the Safe City Project will significantly advance Delhi’s security in the coming days” he said.

Shah said “Before 2014, there were three to four issues that had been challenging the country’s internal security for the past four decades... Since the abrogation of Article 370, cases of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and Naxalism-affected states have reduced by more than 80%, and the day is not far when these three areas will be completely free of violence... Maoism will be completely eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026.”

The Delhi Police’s best marching contingent, Swat team, dog squad, band team, motorcycle riders, PCR units and several other specialised formations showcased a coordinated march past.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha said the force remains prepared to tackle any situation in the national capital. He said the priorities of the force include building a “drug-free India”, eliminating cyberterrorism and dismantling organised crime networks.He said nine gangsters were killed in encounters in 2025 and that the Special Cell, with the support of central agencies, is monitoring 32 gangsters who have fled abroad.