Shah targets Kejriwal over ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kerjriwal of using the money of Delhi’s residents to build a “Sheesh Mahal” (shimmering palace) — a satirical name the Bharatiya Janata Party uses for the 6, Flag Staff Road bungalow — and of ignoring the Capital’s infrastructure. Union home minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of Sushma Bhawan. (ANI)

“Despite having the opportunity to focus on the development of Delhi’s infrastructure over a period of 10 years, instead of prioritizing development, the focus was shifted to constructing a Sheesh Mahal,” Shah said.

The AAP hit back, pointing to the alleged worsening of the law-and-order situation in the Capital — a field that falls under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

Shah made the remarks at the inauguration of Sushma Bhawan, a working women’s hostel block developed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), at Laxmi Bai Nagar. He also virtually inaugurated a modern animal care and veterinary centre at Moti Bagh.

Highlighting the works done by the Central government in Delhi, Shah said infrastructure projects worth ₹68,000 crore have been executed over the past 10 years.

“The Narendra Modi government has invested ₹41,000 crore in road development, ₹15,000 crore in railway-related projects, and ₹12,000 crore to enhance services at the airport and its surroundings. ₹8,000 crore were spent on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and now, one can reach Meerut from Delhi in 45 minutes. A high-speed corridor is being built to complete the 24-hour journey from Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours, the Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of ₹7,500 crore, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway at a cost of ₹11,000 crore, the Urban Extension Road at a cost of ₹7,715 crore, the Pragati Maidan integrated transit corridor at a cost of ₹920 crore, and the Delhi-Meerut RRTS rail corridor has been built at a cost of ₹30,000 crore,” Shah said.

“I want to ask Kejriwal ji. What have you done for Delhi? He has constructed a Sheesh Mahal in Delhi on a 50,000 square yards plot at a cost of ₹45 crore,” the Union minister said, adding that the people of the Capital are demanding accountability for this expenditure.

Shah stated that NDMC has provided safe accommodation for approximately 500 working women through the construction of Sushma Bhawan.

“The inauguration of this building is a significant step in highlighting Prime Minister Modi’s vision for urban development,” he said.

In response, the AAP alleged that the law and order situation in Delhi has deteriorated.

“He [Shah] should focus on the one responsibility given to BJP by the people of Delhi—ensuring law and order,” AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said.