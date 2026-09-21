Shahdara, Barapullah drains most polluted: DPCC report

The Shahdara, Barapullah and Sen Nursing home drains are the most polluted drains, discharging their untreated effluents directly in Delhi’s Yamuna stretch, according to the water analysis report for the month of August by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)

The 22km Yamuna stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla is the most polluted part of the river. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

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The report dated September 9 showed that, of the 22 drains between Wazirabad and Okhla that have direct outfall in Yamuna, eight were found to have no flow while all remaining 14 drains breached the prescribed standards for the water quality. Among the drains from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that indirectly contribute effluents to these drains, L3 drain from Gurugram entering Najafgarh jheel and Sahibabad drain from UP fared worst on pollution parameters.

Under the current surveillance system, the government monitors water quality parameters for BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand), COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) from samples taken from the 22 drains in Delhi. The monthly monitoring also covers six sub-drains with outfall in Agra canal, three UP drains with outfall in Shahdara drain, and sub-drains ending up in Najafgarh jheel/drain.

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{{^usCountry}} As per DPCC standards,TSSshould be less than 100mg/L, COD less than 250m/L and BOD less than 30mg/L. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per DPCC standards,TSSshould be less than 100mg/L, COD less than 250m/L and BOD less than 30mg/L. {{/usCountry}}

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The report showed that Shahdara drain was most polluted, breaching all parameters. It had a TSS of 240 mg/L — 2.4 times the maximum limit; COD of 272 mg/L; and BOD at 120 mg/L — four times the maximum permissible limit. It wasfollowed by the Barapullah drain with TSS, COD and BOD of 218 mg/L, 256 mg/L and 120 mg/L, respectively. Sen Nursing home drain recorded these three parameters at 216mg/L, 240 mg/L and 100 mg/L, respectively.

The BOD indicates the level of organic pollution in water by measuring how much oxygen microorganisms need to break down that the biodegradable component, COD measures the total oxygen for chemical oxidation of all organic and inorganic pollutants while TSS indicates the turbidity levels due to undissolved components. Lower values indicate better water quality levels. None of the drains from where samples were lifted in August, met the BOD criterion. To be sure, in terms of volume of waste water discharge, the Najafgarh drain contributes the maximum effluents in the river. The drain failed to meet the TSS (116 mg/L) and BOD (66mg/L) parameters.

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The 22km Yamuna stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla is the most polluted part of the river. Currently, the DJB is unable to treat the entire amount of sewage generated by the city, and a large amount ends up entering the river. To increase its overall sewage treatment capacity, the Delhi government is connecting all the households to sewerage treatment infrastructure and a target to double the treatment capacity has been fixed for next three years, officials said.

Among the drains from UP, which indirectly add to Yamuna’s woes, Sahibabad drain fared the worst with chemical oxygen demand of 284 units —worst of any other drain. All three sub-drains — Banthala, Indrapuri and Sahibabad — are extremely poor. From Gurugram, L3 drains were found to be adding the maximum pollution load in the Najafgarh wetland, which later ends up in Najafgarh drain.

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Yamuna activist Pankaj Kumar of Earth warriors said,“According to the August 2026 report, the Barapullah drain is one of the most polluted drains in Delhi, along with the Shahdara drain, both of which merge into the Yamuna. Throughout the monsoon season, despite the dilution, Yamuna has been full of froth at Okhla. Parameters show that river is in very poor state.”