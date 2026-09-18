Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils Yamuna idol, inaugurates Harighat in Kalsi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled an idol of Maa Yamuna and inaugurated Harighat at Haripur Kalsi, according to a state government release. He also laid the foundation stone for the Maa Yamuna Krishna temple. Celebrated on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, events included a vibrant Yamuna Aarti and plans for enhanced religious tourism, fostering community development in Kalsi.

The events were held on the banks of the Yamuna, where an ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ programme and Yamuna Aarti were organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Dhami participated in the aarti along with saints, devotees and a large gathering.

The release said 2,100 lamps were lit along the Yamuna during the programme. Dhami also lit a lamp and prayed for the state’s prosperity, peace and public welfare.

Dhami said Kalsi has historical, religious and cultural significance and that the unveiling of the Yamuna idol, inauguration of Harighat and the aarti would strengthen the area’s spiritual identity. He described the foundation stone for the Maa Yamuna Krishna temple as a step towards religious and cultural development in Kalsi.

The Chief Minister also said ₹150 crore has been approved for the Hanol Master Plan. According to the release, the funding will support infrastructure linked to religious tourism and improve facilities for pilgrims and tourists.

Dhami said the state government was also focusing on development and beautification of historical, religious and tourism sites in the Jaunsar area, including Lakhamandal. He said tourism expansion could support homestays, local products, handicrafts, transport, food services and other self-employment activities.

The Chief Minister said preserving Jaunsar-Bawar’s folk culture, traditions, architecture and natural heritage would remain a priority alongside development.

The release said the event was attended by MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, officials, Parmarth Niketan president Swami Chidanand Muni, other public representatives, saints and local residents.