Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates ₹7.52 crore bathing ghat on Yamuna in Haripur Kalsi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations at Haripur Kalsi saw the Yamuna riverbank illuminated with 2,100 lamps as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a bathing ghat developed at a cost of ₹7.52 crore. With stunning facilities developed at ₹7.52 crore, this initiative promises to enhance spiritual experiences and boost local tourism.

Dhami participated in the Yamuna aarti alongside saints, devotees and local residents during the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme. The event also featured the unveiling of a statue of Maa Yamuna and the inauguration of Harighat. The foundation stone for the Maa Yamuna Krishna Temple was laid during the programme.

The bathing ghat, developed by the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), is located on the right bank of the Yamuna. It measures 170 metres in length and 15 metres in width, with facilities designed to support devotees and visitors.

The project includes two reinforced concrete safety walls, each 170 metres long and five metres high, along the river-facing side. Two platforms covering approximately 2,000 square metres have been constructed using reinforced concrete and red sandstone. Steps provide access to the river, while four dedicated aarti sites have been developed for religious ceremonies.

The ghat also features 25 solar lights, 12 benches with shelters, renovated toilets and changing rooms for male and female devotees, and water spouts for drinking water. Approximately 300 metres of stainless steel railings and chains have been installed along the riverbank to improve safety during bathing and religious events.

MDDA Secretary Mohan Singh Barnia said the facilities would support daily Yamuna aarti, which had previously been conducted weekly. MDDA Vice Chairman Banshidhar Tiwari said the development would provide a more organised setting for bathing, worship and visitor use, while potentially supporting tourism and cultural activities in the area.