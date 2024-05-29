Sharjeel Imam gets bail in sedition case; to stay in jail in Delhi riots case

The Delhi high court on Wednesday granted bail to student activist Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case filed against him for allegedly giving inflammatory speeches at various places in the Capital and at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in 2019-2020. Sharjeel Imam will not walk out of prison as he is currently in custody in connection with a conspiracy case for allegedly instigating the February 2020 Delhi riots. (PTI)

A bench of justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain allowed Imam’s plea challenging a city court’s February 17 order denying him bail.

“Appeal is allowed,” the high court said.

However, Imam will not walk out of prison as he is currently in custody in connection with a conspiracy case for allegedly instigating the February 2020 Delhi riots.

To be sure, the same bench of the high court is also seized of Imam’s plea seeking bail in the conspiracy case.

Delhi Police arrested Imam on January 28, 2020. While the crime branch had initially booked him for the offence of sedition, they had later also invoked section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA for allegedly instigating the February 2020 riots.

In a charge sheet filed in July 2020, police claimed Imam gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the central government, and instigated the people which led to violence near Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019.

In January 2022, a city court had framed charges against Imam under Indian Penal Codes (IPC) sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion), 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and section 13 of UAPA.

On February 17 this year, the court rejected Imam’s bail plea, stating that the student activist’s speeches and activities had “mobilised” the public, might be the main reason for the outbreak of riots.

In his petition before the high court, Imam, represented through advocates Talib Mustafa and Ahmad Ibrahim, claimed that he was in custody since January 28, 2020 and had already undergone four years of imprisonment out of the maximum sentence under the UAPA offence.