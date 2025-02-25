Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Sheesh Mahal’: BJP flags Kejriwal’s 41.5L power bill

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2025 05:30 AM IST

The RTI query, filed by activist Kanhaiya Kumar, showed that seven ministers of the AAP government collectively had power bills totalling ₹1.15 crore for the two-year period from October 2022 to October 2024

New Delhi

The bungalow at 6, Flag Staff Road. (HT Archive)
The bungalow at 6, Flag Staff Road. (HT Archive)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal over electricity charges of 41.5 lakh he incurred from October 2022 to October 2024 during his stay at the 6, Flag Staff Road residence in Civil Lines.

Citing an RTI report, a copy of which was accessed by HT, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that the AAP was not for the common man at all.

“Not so AAM (common) after all? As per RTI reply Arvind Kejriwal consumed power worth 41.51 lakh within a period of 2 years from Oct 2022 to Oct 2024. Approximate bill per day is 5,700 for 770+ units per day. Aam Admi consumes about 250-300 units a month! This was the true face of Kejriwal,” he posted on X.

The AAP did not respond to request for comment.

To be sure, there appear to be certain discrepancies in the RTI data . For instance, the social welfare minister’s residence reportedly consumed a little over 158,000 units between October 2, 2022, and June 1, 2024, yet the bill amounted to just 4,99,598. In case of Sisodia’s residence, 126,000 units were consumed, generating a bill of around 15 lakh.

Raking up the party’s nickname of “Sheesh Mahal” for the bungalow due to an alleged spend of 45 crore of public money for renovations, Poonawala said that in the two-year period, 560,000 units of power were consumed at the CM’s residence. “How many ACs were being run at the CM house? One day bill is more than what people consume in a month. This is obscene amount of power usage? He has wasted so much money,” he said in the post.

The RTI query, filed by activist Kanhaiya Kumar, showed that seven ministers of the AAP government collectively had power bills totalling 1.15 crore for the two-year period from October 2022 to October 2024.

According to RTI response, the electricity bill was 41,51,350 for 560,335 units at the Flag Staff Road bungalow.

Education minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on Mathura Road clocked electricity charges of 14,95,722 for 126,749.75 units from September 26, 2022, to September 30, 2024. General administration minister Gopal Rai’s house clocked bills totalling 21,72,700 for 161,883.14 units during the same period, and health minister’s residence at 8, Raj Niwas Marg, clocked 10,53,520 for 68,581.46 units.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On