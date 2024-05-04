Shift dairies in Ghazipur and Bhalswa ‘forthwith’, says Delhi HC

The Delhi high court has prima facie observed there is a need to relocate the Ghazipur and Bhalswa dairies — situated next to two enormous landfill sites in the Capital — saying that the cattle at these dairies will invariably feed on hazardous waste, and their milk, if consumed by humans, could have serious consequences on health. NCattle in the dairies situated near landfills would feed on hazardous waste, the high court noted. (HT File)

The bench, headed by acting chief justice Manmohan, observed that dairies should be relocated to areas with proper sewage network and biogas plants, and open space for cattle to graze. It has also directed the agencies and officers concerned — including the commissioner and veterinary director of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi chief secretary, CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, and Food Safety and Standard Authority of India — to join the proceedings on May 8 citing it would like to hear from them before issuing binding directions.

“Cattle in the dairies situated next to the landfill sites without doubt would feed on hazardous waste and their milk if consumed by humans, particularly children, (directly or indirectly) could have serious consequences. Keeping in view the apprehension that dairies next to the landfill sites can cause illness and public health hazards, this Court is prima facie of the view that these dairies need to be relocated forthwith,” the bench also comprising justice Manmeet PS Arora said in the order released on Thursday.

Violations galore

The court was hearing a plea by three people — Sunayana Sibal, Asher Jessudoss and Akshita Kukreja — who alleged that these dairy colonies are wrought with violations of central and state statutes.

In their plea, the petitioners alleged violations including animal cruelty, overcrowding, animals made to lie on their excreta, unattended and festering injuries, mutilation of animals etc. The petition also highlighted the heaps of rotting carcasses and excreta at several spots in the colonies, leading to fly infestation and mosquito breeding.

The petitioners pointed to dangerous environmental pollution due to poor waste disposal practices and endangerment of public health as a result of flouting several food safety norms. During the hearing on Wednesday, the petitioner submitted though the coordinate bench earlier directed the Delhi government to relocate the designated dairies outside the municipal zones of Delhi, no concrete action was taken.

Court commissioner Gauri Puri submitted that dairy colonies were rampantly using oxytocin hormone, in white plastic bottles with red or silver caps, and administering the same on the cattle to force milk letdown and increase the production of milk.

In July 2023, the high court directed authorities to take immediate remedial actions and file action-taken reports within three months saying that it was “appalled” by the poor hygienic conditions and health of the milch animals at nine dairy colonies in the national capital.

‘Largest methane emitter’

The Ghazipur landfill in Delhi was among the largest emitters of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that causes atmospheric warming, a report had said in February, citing satellite data drawn between 2019 and 2023 that showed a total of 1,256 “super-emitter events” across the world. Ghazipur is also the oldest landfill site in Delhi — a 70-acre site earmarked in 1984 for waste management.

Experts, meanwhile, welcome the high court’s remarks and said there are no grazing grounds near the dairies, forcing cattle to stray into the landfills for food.

“The cows are kept in horrible conditions. When they are let out, they end up consuming waste from the vicinity, which includes plastic. There are no checks by authorities to assess the conditions they are kept in... Even diseased cows are milked,” said Ambika Shukla, trustee at the People for Animals.