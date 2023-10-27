News / Cities / Delhi News / Shocking video of Delhi cop hit by SUV, thrown into air in Connaught Place

Shocking video of Delhi cop hit by SUV, thrown into air in Connaught Place

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Oct 27, 2023 11:22 AM IST

The driver of the SUV which hit the cop at Delhi's Connaught Place was detained.

A shocking video of a Delhi Police personnel thrown in the air after being hit by an SUV has surfaced. The incident took place on the intervening night of October 24 and 25, police said. The video shared by news agency ANI has been sourced from the CCTV footage of the Capital's Connaught Place area where it took place. As seen in the video, the cop was standing in front of a traffic barricade beside a car. The SUV hit the car and then the cop -- throwing him in the air.

The speeding SUV hit a car and then the cop in Delhi's Connaught Place area, as seen in the CCTV footage.
The speeding SUV hit a car and then the cop in Delhi's Connaught Place area, as seen in the CCTV footage.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The personnel fell a few feet away and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the SUV was arrested. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral as the accident could have been fatal. There were not many cars on the road at the time and the SUV was not at a very high speed either.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out