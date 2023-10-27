Shocking video of Delhi cop hit by SUV, thrown into air in Connaught Place

A shocking video of a Delhi Police personnel thrown in the air after being hit by an SUV has surfaced. The incident took place on the intervening night of October 24 and 25, police said. The video shared by news agency ANI has been sourced from the CCTV footage of the Capital's Connaught Place area where it took place. As seen in the video, the cop was standing in front of a traffic barricade beside a car. The SUV hit the car and then the cop -- throwing him in the air. The speeding SUV hit a car and then the cop in Delhi's Connaught Place area, as seen in the CCTV footage.

The personnel fell a few feet away and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the SUV was arrested. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral as the accident could have been fatal. There were not many cars on the road at the time and the SUV was not at a very high speed either.

